OH, FER CRYIN’ OUT LOUD: Female cop may be the reason Luigi Mangione goes free…

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old who’s accused of murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, might walk free, not because he’s innocent, but because a female cop allegedly mishandled the search that led to critical evidence being used against him.

According to his lawyers, Mangione’s backpack was illegally searched right after police found him at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. Now they’re demanding that everything inside be tossed from the case.

And if a judge agrees, the entire case could fall apart, and one of the most high-profile murder trials in recent memory could blow up over a mistake made by a female officer.

But sadly, this isn’t just about one bad call. It’s about a dangerous pattern driven by DEI hiring, where meeting diversity quotas is more important than choosing the best people for one of the hardest, most stressful jobs on the planet. Just like the military, law enforcement shouldn’t be a social experiment. It’s life and death and more and more Americans are starting to ask the hard question: Are all these diversity-first hires really equipped to handle these high-performance jobs?