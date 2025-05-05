RIOTS FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME: Life at the top, and the bottom of New York. The New Yorker has a photo spread of “Power Houses: Inside the living rooms of notable New Yorkers,” including Alex Soros and Huma Abedin, AOC, Al Sharpton, and “Ella Emhoff, textile designer,” in their wealthy digs, all very far removed from (but approving of): Tren de Aragua Tykes Rain Mayhem Down on Times Square, Mock NYPD.

Just to be on the safe side: Kamala Harris takes 25 taxpayer-funded bodyguards to the Polo Bar after trashing Trump over economy.

Republican NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Silwa said it was ‘an outrage’ the incumbent Eric Adams gave Harris a police escort. ‘Secret Service is fine; NYPD, no. NYPD needs to protect the people, we don’t have enough of them,’ he told DailyMail.com. ‘She’s going to a bar to enjoy herself, and she’s got like an army of security paid for by us, not her. ‘We should get a rebate from her so we can actually use these cops to protect citizens on the subways and streets.’

Tom Wolfe may have passed away in 2018, but the version of the Matrix he programmed is still working absolutely fine:

