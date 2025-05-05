GLORIOUS AC: Austin Mandates AC. “If you’re be reading this blog any length of time, you know I’m not a fan of Austin’s oppressive regulatory regime. So it may surprise you to learn that Austin recently passed a housing regulation I actually approve of. So get those cries of ‘sellout!’ ready as I disturb the shade of Ayn Rand* and approve of government intervening in the free market.”
