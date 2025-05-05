YES:
US Merchant Marine was completely and utterly ignored by @PeteButtigieg for four years as China built thousands of ships.
To say this is a refreshing change is an understatement.
— John Ʌ Konrad V
This should be the opening briefing slide anytime the Joint Staff is being briefed on anything in the Pacific.
— cdrsalamander
If, God forbid, there’s a U.S.-China War, that’s where it will be fought. And the neglect of our civilian and military naval power these last three decades is criminal.