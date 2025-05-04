A PINCH OF PROJECTION BY THE GRAY LADY:

How odd that the New York Times, which arbitrarily decided in 2019 that America’s real founding was 1619, not 1776, and got a number of schools to sign on that notion, is angry about Trump arbitrarily renaming the Gulf of … Oh wait, I don’t want to deadname something that has fully transitioned to its new aquatic identity:

In February when Don Surber wrote “Mocking Woke Speech: The real reason is it is the Gulf of America is the name bugs the right people,”

Glenn responded that “Changing names and words and demanding that people go along with the change has been the left’s game for as long as I’ve been alive. It’s always a power move disguised as courtesy.”