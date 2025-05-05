THAT’S THE SECOND LIGHT TANK THE ARMY HAS CANCELED SINCE THE END OF THE COLD WAR: The Army cancels the M10 Booker, a ‘light tank’ that was too heavy.

Another issue that irked both Army officials and lawmakers stuck with the bill for the Booker was the so-called Right-to-Repair terms in its maintenance plans. The contract under which the Booker was purchased required that the Army use the Booker’s builder, General Dynamics, to address a wide range of parts and maintenance issues that Army mechanics could have addressed on their own.

“If you look at kind of comparable industries for the civilian sector, I think tractors went through this five, eight years ago,” said Driscoll. “You had farmers who were having a hard time repairing their equipment. The exact same thing is true for soldiers. We have many instances where, for two dollars to twenty dollars, we can 3D-print a part. We know how to 3D print a part. We have the 3D printer, but we have signed away the right to do that on our own accord, and that is a sinful activity for the leadership of the Army to do to harm our soldiers. And so that is the type of thing that we are no longer going to be willing to concede to the private industry.”