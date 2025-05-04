WHY? Trump says he would extend TikTok deadline if no deal reached by June 19.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would extend the June 19 deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the U.S. assets of TikTok, the short video app used by 170 million Americans, if no deal had been reached by then.

”I would … I’d like to see it done,” Trump told the NBC News program “Meet the Press with Kristen Welker” in an interview taped on Friday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, that is airing across the United States on Sunday.

Trump said he had a “sweet spot” for the app after it helped him win over young voters in the 2024 presidential election, adding, “TikTok is – it’s very interesting, but it will be protected.”

Trump has already twice granted a reprieve from enforcement of a congressionally mandated ban on TikTok that was initially due to take effect in January.