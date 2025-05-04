SPOILER: IT WAS A COVER-UP AND PSAKI KNEW. Psaki pushes back on idea there was a Biden mental ‘cover-up.’

Psaki, who served as Biden’s press secretary from 2021 to 2022 and is now a host on MSNBC, recently joined Semafor’s “Mixed Signals” podcast, where Ben Smith asked if the White House or media “covered this up,” in reference to Biden’s mental abilities.

“I think cover-up is such a loaded phrase. But … I left in May of 2022, just for the facts here, and I have seen Biden once since then, when I took my daughter to the holiday party this last December, after he had lost, and so I hadn’t seen him in person during that period of time,” Psaki said.

“I never saw that person, not a single time — and I was in the Oval Office every day — that was on that debate stage,” she continued, referring to Biden’s disastrous debate with President Trump in June. “I’m not a doctor. Aging happens quite quickly.”

Smith pressed Psaki, asking if she ever heard from former colleagues about whether they in fact covered up his mental state or if they were in a sense of denial about Biden’s mental fitness.

Psaki again said she believes the term “cover-up” is loaded.