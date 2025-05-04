DAVID MARCUS: Yep, it’s Fetterman’s brain that triggered the Left’s hit piece.

In 2022, when John Fetterman had a stroke while he was running for his Senate seat, the Democrats and their media allies were insistent that to even question his fitness to serve was ableist and unacceptable.

My, how times have changed.

This week, New York magazine, as reliable a Democrat organ as there is, ran a scathing hit piece on Fetterman in which current and former staffers all but suggest that not only should he not be Pennsylvania’s senior senator, he belongs in an assisted living facility.

The piece has no “gotcha” moment that would make any fair person say that Fetterman needs to step aside – you know, the kind former President Biden provided daily. Rather, it is a collection of anecdotes about him snapping at staff, or withdrawing into himself, perhaps not taking his medication. Try as they might, the folks at New York magazine constructed a molehill, not a mountain.

But why, one wonders, two years after waiving away similar behavior is a liberal news outlet suddenly parading the senator’s alleged diminished capacities? What changed?

Well, the article itself gives us a big hint with this line, “The endless fights over Israel, which saw Fetterman draw further into himself, coincided with setbacks in his recovery regimen.”

You don’t say.

Allow me to humbly suggest that this is not, in fact, a coincidence. Fetterman’s strong support of Israel, America’s ally, and his other recent moderate positions have placed a giant target on the back of his hoodie sweatshirt.