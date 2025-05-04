ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS NO ONE IS ASKING: How to respond to ‘May the fourth be with you.’

In a universe where Wookiees roar, lightsabers hum, and the Force flows, there exists a day that unites fans across star systems: May the 4th. But why this date? It’s not just a random alignment of celestial bodies; it’s a playful pun. You see, “May the fourth” sounds eerily similar to the iconic phrase: “May the Force be with you.” So, whether you’re a Jedi Knight, a Sith Lord, or just a casual admirer of droids and starships, let’s explore the origins of this cosmic holiday and discover how to respond when someone greets you with those magical words.

Or, you could “Take Five,” and decide to be a grownup about the topic: