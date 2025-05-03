IT’S COME TO THIS: Shedeur Sanders Fan Sues NFL for Emotional Distress Over Sanders’ Late Draft Pick.

Plaintiff seeks a “formal acknowledgment from the NFL regarding the emotional distress caused by their actions and statements,” a “retraction of the slanderous statements made about Shedeur Sanders, along with an apology,” “[i]mplementation of fairer practices in the drafting process,” and $100M in punitive damages “for the harm caused to [Doe] and the impact of the NFL’s actions on his emotional well-being.” Plaintiff states that he’s unable to pay the filing fees, so the court will screen it to determine (among other things) whether it’s “frivolous,” which is to say “it lacks an arguable basis either in law or in fact.” I expect the court to indeed promptly dismiss it as frivolous. UPDATE: Prof. Andy Geronimo (Case Western) Tweets: “Not sure it’s [intentional infliction of emotional distress] to see your favorite college player fall to the fifth round of the draft, but a claim that you now have to be a Cleveland Browns fan is [plausible].”

Heh, indeed. In other news regarding the Browns’ new backup QB*: CBS analyst recalls time Shedeur Sanders missed pregame obligation with network.

People asked me, NFL people asked me after that game, ‘What did you think of Shedeur?’ And I said, ‘I didn’t get to talk to him.’ Maybe he’s the greatest kid ever, maybe he’s a bad kid. I don’t know. But I told them the story, and they just kind of nodded their head. “And it just made me wonder how many stories are there like that in which Shedeur did things that were not customary. He did things non-traditionally. It certainly seemed like that was the deal with a lot of the combine interviews and meetings with teams. And especially at that position, I think it makes them very nervous that already in college he was getting out of things that you’re supposed to be doing. What’s he gonna be like if he’s a first-round pick in the NFL Draft?”

More here: What caused Sanders’ draft slide? [Albert] Breer details QB’s interview red flags:

Sanders, the son of an NFL superstar and one of the biggest names in college football last season, isn’t a “blend into the background” type of player. And according to Breer, he didn’t act like it in the lead-up to the 2025 draft. “He handled the process like he was a top-five (pick) lock,” Breer said, adding that Sanders declined to meet with several teams with the assumption that he’d be taken early in the first round. “All these teams that either heard the bad stories from the other teams or that (he) refused to meet with or that had a bad experience with (him) personally … now the amount of teams that are willing to (draft him) has narrowed,” Breer said of teams passing on Sanders in the later rounds. What exactly are those “bad stories” about Sanders? Breer shared two examples he heard from NFL sources, including one that came during a meeting with a team that asked Sanders to install an offensive play to test his football knowledge. “They give players an install, and there are mistakes intentionally put in the install,” Breer said, noting that this is a common practice among NFL teams. “He didn’t catch them and got called on it, and it didn’t go well after that. … He was pissed that they did that to him.” The other example came during an NFL Combine meeting with a team that asked him to explain one of his interceptions. “He throws a bad interception. It was a deep throw early in the game,” Breer said. “They go in the meeting, they show the interception and they say, ‘What happened here?’ (Sanders responds,) ‘Well, I like to get into a rhythm earlier in the game.’ “They get into it over that, and (Sanders’) conclusion is, ‘Well, maybe I’m not a fit for you.'” “The person who told me that story was like, ‘I’ve never heard that before.’ It was in a combine interview when you’re just going from team to team trying to put your best foot forward.”

* Not yet: “Sanders faces an uphill climb to win the QB job in Cleveland, which currently has five signal-callers on its roster in Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders.”