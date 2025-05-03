ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: The New Democratic Purity Test: Anti-Israel Or Else.

Let’s be honest here: the timing of these “concerns” and the article’s publication is suspicious. The same media figures who vigorously defended Fetterman’s fitness for office during his campaign are now wringing their hands over his mental state. What changed? Obviously, his positions on key issues like Israel and border security didn’t align with the radical left’s agenda.

The article’s author, Ben Teris, actually undermines his own narrative when he admits, “I didn’t find any indication that the stroke had left him cognitively impaired.” In fact, Teris noted that Fetterman appeared engaged and excited during their hour-long conversation.

So I guess cognitive impairment isn’t a big deal, but supporting Israel is? Let’s be honest: this isn’t a story about John Fetterman’s health. It’s about how fast the left cannibalizes its own the moment someone dares to step out of line. The second a Democrat breaks ranks with the party’s radical orthodoxy, every concern Republicans ever raised—once mocked or dismissed outright—suddenly becomes fair game. Funny how that works, isn’t it?

It’s Joe Biden all over again.

We spent months exposing the very real (and very obvious) cognitive impairment of John Fetterman during the 2022 campaign, and yet the media went to incredible lengths to say that everything was fine.