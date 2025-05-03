SANDY’S WAR: AOC taunts Tom Homan after DOJ referral threat over deportations: ‘Come for me, do I look like I care?’

“Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dared border czar Tom Homan to haul her to court on Friday, months after he threatened her with prosecution for trying to impede President Trump’s mass deportations. “Tom Homan said he was going to refer me to DOJ because I’m using my free speech rights in order to advise people of their constitutional protections. To that I say: Come for me. Do I look like I care?” the Bronx and Queens Democrat told attendees at a jam-packed town hall in Jackson Heights, Queens. There’s “nothing illegal about it — and if they want to make it illegal, they can come take me,” she declared. In February, AOC hosted a webinar and shared a “Know Your Rights” pamphlet with her more than 12 million followers on X to give illegal immigrants tips to evade the feds. Homan told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” in an interview that month he had been “working with the Department of Justice and finding out” who was seeking to block deportations. “Maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now,” he cautioned, noting that immigration authorities are looking out for those who “cross” the line into abetting illegal aliens unlawfully present in the US.

AOC apparently believes her constituents aren’t in the Bronx and Queens, but El Salvador:

At least for the moment, she seems determined to live out the lead image in this week’s Power Line Week in Pictures:

Of course, that could change, as the need to keep generating clicks and hot takes warrants. In in 2019’s “Sandy’s War,” Kevin D. Williamson wrote:

“Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez” is, at 16 syllables, a mouthful. The day before yesterday, she was “Sandy,” a pleasant-seeming young woman who liked to dance, worked in a bar, worried about her family, and chafed that her advantages and elite education (Boston University shares Case Western’s academic ranking and is significantly more expensive than Princeton: Is there a more appropriate preparation for life in Washington?) left her struggling, obscure, and unsatisfied. And so she set after glory and personal significance in politics, to which she is relatively new — the hatreds and grievances she dotes on are obvious enough and familiar enough that one assumes she has been in possession of those for some time. They are not newly acquired. If you spend enough time around politics and/or media, you have seen this figure before. Years ago, a young woman beginning what would turn out to be a successful turn on the Washington cursus honorum asked me, earnestly: “Is it wrong to want to be famous?” I asked her what she intended to do with the celebrity she sought — for what purpose did she want it? “Why?” The question obviously had never occurred to her. I might as well have asked her why she wanted two eyes rather than one. She has a lot of Twitter followers now.

Back then, Sandy’s cause du jour was radical environmentalism; now it’s defending illegal immigration and MS-13. The causes change, but the goal remains the same: getting as much PR as possible, as quickly as possible.

On the other hand, sometimes leftist intersectionality intersects in ways that PR-seeking opportunists weren’t expecting: The Left Protests Itself as a Pro-Palestine Nurse Relentlessly Berates AOC at Her New York Town Hall.