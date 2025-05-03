WHY NEW MEDIA IS WINNING: JustTheNews is a straightforward news site, and not surprisingly, the basement-dwellers at Wikipedia (often the go-to grazing spot for legacy media and their scripted narratives) smear them as “right-wing.”

The fact is that many New Media outlets (like The Daily Caller and The Daily Signal) don’t slant the news: They report on facts and issues of interest to center-right readers traditionally and intentionally ignored and insulted by the Dinosaur Media. That cadre has left a legacy of genuine propaganda and genuine disinformation:

Laptop? What laptop? 51 “experts” say it’s Russian disinfo.

Biden was “sharp as a tack” until he wasn’t, and then, “we were badly misled.”

Trump and Musk often give crowds a Nazi salute.

Biden never got involved in Hunter’s crooked business dealings.

“Very fine people.”

Putin has embarrasing info which he uses to extort Trump.

Kamala Harris’ loss was a result of racism and misogyny.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg that sank the Titanic of legacy media.

Of course, the MSM can’t get it though their heads that they are completely out of touch with the majority of Americans. After all, many Trump voters actually work with their hands (how disgusting!), don’t have advanced degrees from “institutions of higher education” and “cling to their guns and Bibles.”

Personally, even though I own neither, I find this particularly elitist, paternalist and outright offensive. I’ll never forgive Obama and his media stenographers for that, and I don’t care how sharply creased his trousers are.

So basically, the MSM line is “we’re smarter than you, your vote doesn’t really count, and by the way, ‘Shut up’.”

An anecdote: When I was running legal for Bloomberg News, one of our reporters in D.C. discovered that the ATF screwed up on a gun-running sting that resulted in providing a weapon used to murder a U.S. border security officer. He had it before anyone else.

In casual conversation, the reporter told me the story had been spiked by big-shot editors in D.C. I tried to help the reporter break what I thought was a “Holy Sh*t!” story. When I rang the well-known and very influential editor to look into it, he simply said: “Oh, nobody wants to read that.”

Really? “Fast and Furious,” much?

The bottom line is that whether you disagree with Trump’s policies, or even dislike the man himself (which of course is your God-given right to do so) there’s no getting around that fact that Trump is (to quote Scott Adams or Andrew Klavan, I can’t remember which) a “GrandMaster-level troll” and knows how to get media to chase a laser pointer like a herd of cats.

Trump’s recognition of “New Media” and giving them a seat in the White House Briefing Room and the pool that covers the White House was a genius move. Of course, the MSM lost their minds, and forgot their supposed dedication to the First Amendment’s protection for speech that might upset others. It’s a safe bet that Joy Reid, Rachael Maddow and the others never read (or conveniently forget) Near v. Minnesota, or even Fred Friendly’s “Minnesota Rag.”

So, what does “winning” look like? IMHO, have a look at this story by Just The News, who in conjunction with Real America’s Voice, hosted a two-day American Border Heroes Awards ceremony, recognizing the tragic impact of illegal immigrant’ felonies on Amercan families. The story gave voice to some of the “Angel” families’ stories:

“Chris Odette is a veteran whose 13-year-old daughter Chrishia was killed in 2014 by Ramiro Guevara, an illegal alien from Mexico. Guevara was behind the wheel of a car that ran over the little girl while she was crossing a street. Guevara did not have a driver’s license, and after killing the child, spent all of 35 minutes behind bars before being allowed to post a cash bond. Guevara was released, and it took Odette more than ten years to get Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to finally make the effort to track down and apprehend Guevara. ICE, under the Obama Administration, reportedly did not cooperate with Odette’s search for information about the driver of the car that took his daughter’s life.”

Check teh Interwebs and I double-dog dare you to find coverage about the issue in The New York Times. My cursory search came up with nothing but stories sympathetic to the immigrants, with a sub-text that the criminals were the real victims.

Of course, I’d rigorously defend the NYT‘s right to publish such stories, but the absence of any semblance of balance or completeness is — as a matter of journalistic ethics or even quality — bordering on negligence. It even makes me wonder about (to borrow Justice Brennan’s phrase in Times v. Sullivan inspired by the Kansas case of Coleman v. MacLennan) “purposeful avoidance of the truth.”

Truth? Feh, that’s so old fashioned and not cool.

Can you imagine a universe in which The Guardian, MSNBC, or NPR would ever report on this in anything but a derogatory way? I can’t.

Moreover, can you imagine MSM actually supporting scholarships for Angel families?

Nope.

**Disclosure: I provide legal and editorial consulting work for Just The News, The Daily Caller and The Daily Signal.