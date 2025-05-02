HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: College students don’t spend much time studying.

They’re not more likely to have paying jobs than earlier generations, research shows. In 2024, the average first-year student reported spending 5.3 hours per week in campus activities and clubs, 9.3 hours working for pay and 11.9 hours relaxing and socializing.

Yet most think they’re working hard. “Sixty-four percent of four-year college students say that they put ‘a lot’ of effort into schoolwork, yet only 6 percent report spending more than 20 hours per week studying and doing homework,” Hess and Fournier write. As a result of the low-expectations culture, “students are not getting the opportunity to master the work habits, knowledge, or skills that a college education is supposed to provide.”

Professors complain that students complain about what used to be a normal reading load and normal writing assignments. Everything’s too hard, they say. But used to inflated grades in high school in college, they expect to get A’s.