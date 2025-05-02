NOW THIS IS WHAT I VOTED FOR: Trump unveils 2026 budget blueprint that includes deep cuts to non-defense spending.

Donald Trump unveiled his budget proposal blueprint – or “skinny budget” – for the 2026 fiscal year, which would include a $163bn cut to federal spending, eliminating more than a fifth of the non-military spending excluding mandatory programs, according to a release by the Office of Management and Budget.

The proposed budget would raise defense spending by 13% and homeland security spending by nearly 65% compared to 2025 enacted levels, according to the office. Non-defense spending would be reduced by roughly 23%, the lowest level since 2017. It is thus very much in line with the second Trump administration’s efforts to drastically shrink the size of the federal government through staffing cuts and office closures, and its aggressive anti-immigration agenda.