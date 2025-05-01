THE TIPPING POINT: Democrat’s ‘grotesque’ blanket statement about Latinos sends internet ablaze.

A Democratic congressman from the South is in hot water after claiming he did not defend migrants getting deported, ‘because I’m not a Latino at the Home Depot.’

‘First, they came for the Latinos outside of the Home Depots trying to get work so that they could feed their families,’ Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

‘I didn’t say anything about it, because I’m not a Latino at the Home Depot,’ the Democrat continued.

The lawmaker appears to have been making his own version of a poem by a Martin Niemöller.

The work, titled ‘First They Came,’ talks about how officials in Nazi Germany began persecuting communists, socialists and Jews, before the eventually ending with chilling phrase ‘Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak out for me.’

Johnson clearly sought to connect President Donald Trump‘s approach to deportation to being akin to Nazi atrocities.

‘Then they came for the Hispanic looking folks wearing hats backwards with tattoos, and they deported them to El Salvador,’ Johnson recited.

‘I didn’t say anything about that because I don’t wear my hair backward, and I don’t have any tattoos, and I don’t look like a Latino,’ he added.

‘Man…..that’s hard to watch,’ another X user, Brian Hastings, commented.

‘I’m sure he thought it would be dramatic and cool. But he seemed to realize, about halfway through, that he looked like a complete idiot, taking eloquent, historically meaningful words, and making them meaningless.’

Another wrote: ‘They are trying to draw a parallel with the Holocaust. Despicable.’