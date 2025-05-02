KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: ‘Maryland Dad’ Is Such a Scumbag Dems Will Probably Run Him in ’28. “The only way that the Democrats will move on from Kilmar Abrego Garcia is if they can swap him out for another criminal lowlife who is fresher in the news cycle. It’s almost riot season in the cold weather Dem-run cities, and you know they’re casting their eyes about for their next George Floyd.”