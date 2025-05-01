WHY DID THE SCORPION STING THE FROG? Who Are the Maudes, and Why Did Biden Try to Ruin Their Lives? “If you watched Donald Trump’s cabinet meeting on Wednesday, you may have seen Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins hold up a photo of the Maude family of South Dakota. I’d heard a little bit about the fifth-generation ranching family before that, but I decided to learn more because I couldn’t believe the story Rollins told about how the Joe Biden administration treated them. It’s unbelievable. Or maybe it’s not, given all we’re learning about the last four years.”