DECOUPLING: Apple Says Most of Its Devices Shipped Into U.S. Will Be From India, Vietnam.

The company was among the hardest-hit of the tech giants last month because of its exposure to China, a primary target of the Trump administration’s global tariff pressure. Most of Apple’s devices are assembled in the country, and investors are closely watching its efforts to shift final assembly to India and other countries.

…

Apple expects that a majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. in the June quarter will come from India, Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh said in an interview. A majority of the company’s other devices sold in the U.S. from April to June—including iPads, Macs, the Apple Watch and AirPods—will come from Vietnam, he said.

The company’s shares have recovered much of the value they lost after President Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs sent them spiraling, thanks to a pause on so-called reciprocal tariffs for smartphones. The administration continues to weigh other actions that could affect tech companies, and the company faces 20% duties on imports from China and 10% from those sent via India.