ANALYSIS: TRUE.
With very few exceptions, Republicans in Congress don’t seem interested in doing anything other than being in Congress. As our country teeters on collapse, the most powerful branch in our government is run by do-nothings who are terrified of using their power to save the country,… https://t.co/5n7lopKwwA
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 30, 2025
I noted a few weeks back that Congress is no longer a place for legislating, but for gaining access to sweet insider trades and launching lucrative social media accounts.