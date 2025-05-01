CHRISTIAN TOTO: Amber Ruffin’s Trump Derangement Spikes in ‘View’ Tirade.

It must be comforting to get an invitation to “The View.”

The far-Left showcase spews nonsense on a daily basis. Facts are few and far between. Conspiracy theories run wild. And no one in the Legacy Media will hold you accountable.

It’s the fuel that keeps the long-running show afloat in 2025.

From that perspective, comic Amber Ruffin is a perfect “View” guest.

The former late-night host was slated to anchor last Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association gala, but the WHCA pulled her invitation at the last minute.

The official excuse? The evening was meant to be a healing, inclusive affair.

The real answer? The assembled reporters wanted to pretend that missing the story of the decade – President Joe Biden’s dementia-like condition – wasn’t their fault.

It was. Of course.

Having Ruffin torch President Donald Trump while ignoring Democrats would have made the event look even more partisan than it was.

Ruffin complained about the cancellation to “The View’s” hosts, but she placed the blame in the wrong spot. President Trump didn’t cancel her appearance. The WHCA did.

That’s not all she got wrong.