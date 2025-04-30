ARE THE CIVIL RIGHTS DIVISION LAWYERS WHO ARE LEAVING THE CIVIL RIGHTS DIVISION APOLITICAL TECHNOCRATS?: WaPo implies that the 100 or so lawyers who are leaving the Civil Rights Division en masse are somehow apolitical technocrats who are outraged that the Trump Administration is politicizing their division. But as Alison Somin writes on X, that’s ridiculous. The Civil Rights Division has been home to hyper-partisan wokesters for quite some time. If that’s who’s leaving (and it almost certain to be), there is no good reason to miss them.

More than a decade ago, I got a taste of the Civil Rights Division’s special brand of leftism when the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights investigated of the Civil Rights Division’s handling of the New Black Panther Party case. The dominant view there was that civil rights laws do not protect white males. If anything, it’s gotten worse since then.

Changing the culture there will be a labor on par with cleaning the Augean stables. But Harmeet Dhillon might turn out to be just the right person to do it. Godspeed to her.