UGH: Your Nest Thermostat May Be About to Become a Decoration. “Google announced that it was becoming a pain in the posterior to update the outdated hardware on some Nest Learning Thermostats, specifically the 2011 first generation, the 2012 second generation, and the European version of the 2014 second generation. Updates on those devices will grind to a screeching halt on October 25.”

The thermostats will still work but without any smart or cloud functionality.