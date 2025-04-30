CHRISTIAN ADAMS: David Horowitz Cracked the Leftist Code.

David shattered their central premise: The institutional Left – and their partners in the Democratic Party – didn’t really exist to help people like they claimed. They did not exist to do good, he said.

In reality, David Horowitz would repeat, the Left hurt people. The policies of the Left resulted in carnage – carnage on the streets, in the American family, and in the culture. They left victims in their wake.

He insisted we stop using the term “liberals.”

“The only things they are liberal about,” he retorted, “are sex and drugs. Everything else they are totalitarian.”