NO THANKS, I’M STILL SOCIAL DISTANCING: Dems In Disarray: Meet the Sketchy, Beagle-Abusing Politician Looking to Impeach President Trump.

It speaks volumes that Rep. Shri Shanedar (D-MI) has a history that he would rather stay under wraps by keeping his head down and going about his job duties, but instead is now begging for the spotlight – seemingly uncaring about the shadow that creates.

* * * * * * * * *

But there is another deeply bothersome pockmark on his CV, a Doctor Fauci-level of scandal involving animal testing. In 2010 he ran another company, Azopharma, and it had a subsidiary testing facility in New Jersey, AniClin Preclinical Services. When Azopharma went bankrupt, it led to the abrupt closure of that testing lab. This meant that they shuttered the facility, with over 100 beagles still locked in cages, as well as dozens more lab monkeys.

The Oxford, N.J., research facility where the dogs lived, had gone bankrupt and locked its doors. The animals’ caretakers had reportedly climbed fences to provide food and water until more solid arrangements were made.

Eventually a pair of dog rescue groups were able to get in and care for the beagles, getting them adjusted to a normal life, having never seen daylight prior or touched grass, eventually setting them up to all become adopted. Thanedar, whenever challenged on this disturbing lack of action taken for the animals’ welfare, has passed it off as something that was to be the responsibility of the bank(s) following the bankruptcy.

This is someone so focused on self-promotion that he cares little what that notoriety will uncover, and as he postures before the cameras no one in his party has thought to rein in what some have previously recognized to be a problem within their ranks. Locally he is at least rankling some Democrats. After gaining reelection, mostly due to his biggest challenger having to drop out of the primary, Thanedar is already facing a challenger for next year’s primary race.