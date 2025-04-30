DECOUPLING: China exports drop amid tariff fight with U.S.

The country’s official purchasing managers’ index for the manufacturing sector, which gauges Chinese factory activity, was at 49 points this month, down from 50.5 last month. A reading of 50 points or higher means factory activity is expanding, while a reading below 50 means it is contracting. This month’s reading was the weakest since December 2023.

New export orders dropped sharply to 44.7 points this month, which is the lowest reading since December 2022, indicating that trade is slowing between China and the U.S. as American importers cancel or delay orders amid tariffs.

President Trump has placed 145% tariffs on Chinese imports. China then placed more than 100% tariffs on U.S. imports and has targeted U.S. companies that operate in China while also restricting exports of minerals used in batteries and other high-tech applications.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Chinese government said it will “never kneel down” before the U.S.