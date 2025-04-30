TO BE FAIR, THIS KIND OF THING KEEPS HAPPENING: Europe Just Proved Trump Right About NATO. “In a shocking-not-shocking exclusive report in The (UK) Times, Europe ‘would struggle to put 25,000 troops on the ground in Ukraine’ as part of a postwar peacekeeping force. Defense Editor Larisa Brown ‘was given a rare insight into conversations between Europe’s defence ministers and military chiefs as they thrashed out plans for a ‘coalition of the willing’ force,’ and the results are as disappointing as they are sobering.”