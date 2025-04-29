CHARMING: Ukrainian Reporter Was Tortured in Russian Prison Before Her Death, Investigation Finds.

Roshchyna, 27, disappeared in the summer of 2023 while reporting on black site prisons in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine. She died under unclear circumstances while being held at a Russian prison in September 2024. Her remains were returned in February 2025 as part of an exchange of bodies between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian forensic experts confirmed the remains were a 99.9% DNA match with her parents, according to a collaborative investigation led by Forbidden Stories, an international network of journalists.

“There were numerous signs of torture and ill-treatment on the body,” the exiled Russian news outlet IStories quoted Yuriy Belousov, head of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office war crimes unit, as saying.

According to The Guardian, medical examiners documented burn marks on her feet from electric shocks, abrasions on her head and hip, a broken rib and a fractured hyoid bone — a possible sign of strangulation.

“Experts have not yet been able to determine the cause of death due to the body’s condition,” Belousov said.

Investigators said the body was returned without a brain, eyes or larynx. A Ukrainian law enforcement source told IStories that Russia sometimes attributes missing organs to standard autopsy procedures.

“However, this may be a way to hide traces of violence,” the source said.