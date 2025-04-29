MICHAEL WALSH: Can We Handle the Truth?

Like it or hate it, one of the upsides of the second Trump administration is the way in which it has forced everyone (except, of course, the remnants of the legacy media) to reconsider the unexamined premises of life in these United States, and with it comes the dawning realization that things we once simply accepted as true perhaps are not. After eight long years of “resistance” against the duly elected government of the United States, the country is finally awakening from its poisoned inertia and seeing things as they are. In fact, now the enemy has done of the courtesy of naming himself: the legal profession. The Resistance 2.0 is now being fought by white-shoe law firms in the halls of justice and Congress, its Lilliputian hordes attempting to hamstring Donald Trump’s second term — not in the streets and with a phantom electorate, as they did the last time — but in the courtroom. Call it by its name: lawfare.