MILE MARKERS ON THE ROAD TO DETROIT: The Bay Area and Detroit rank similarly on a very unfortunate list.

Particle pollution, which includes dust, dirt, soot and smoke, “gets into your lungs because it’s so fine,” said Ruacho, adding that it can also end up in your bloodstream. The impact of particle pollution translates to asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes, with prolonged exposure increasing people’s likelihood of developing lung cancer.

In terms of ozone, the San Francisco Bay Area ranked 14 on the list of worst places in the country this year. “That’s an improvement,” said Ruacho, “because last year it was 12.” In the 2024 report, the Bay Area ranked fifth worst for particle pollution. This year, it improved slightly and ranks sixth, a spot it shares with the Detroit metro area.