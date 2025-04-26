MILE MARKERS ON THE ROAD TO TRUMP: Why Democrats Should Hate (And Republicans Should Love) Barack Obama, the Foundational MAGA Warrior.

Obama was reportedly telling people that it “made the most sense” for Biden to only serve one term rather than “test fate again at eighty-one years old,” according to Allen and Parnes. As president, Biden was obsessed with outshining his former boss. He would celebrate perceived accomplishments by saying, “Obama would be jealous.” Biden was hardly alone in his resentment of Obama and his minions. His inner circle, including Dr. Jill, was just as driven by their spite. According to Whipple, by the time Biden was forced out of the race in July of last year, “almost everyone” in the president’s camp “blamed Barack Obama.” Perhaps the main reason why Biden decided to quickly endorse Kamala Harris after dropping out was because he knew how much it would annoy Obama, who had “deep misgivings” about the VP and favored a “mini-primary” he was sure Harris would lose. “[T]he most satisfying aspect of his decision to endorse had little to do with Harris,” Allen and Parnes report. “‘It was a fuck-you to Obama’s plan,’ said one person close to both men. ‘At that moment, you have very few things you control, and that’s the one thing he had control over, and he chose to stick it to Obama.'”

As a result, Democrats were stuck with a candidate who was arguably even worse than Hillary Clinton. Trump sailed to victory and even won the popular vote, paving the way for America’s restoration and a new Golden Age. Thanks, Obama. Few have done more to ensure Trump’s success, which is also America’s success. He might never have run if Obama had been more respectful in 2011. He might not have won in 2016 if Obama hadn’t picked such a terrible successor, and he might not have won so easily in 2024 if not for the petty feud between Obama and Biden, a pair of raging narcissists. This turned out great for America, so perhaps it’s time for Republicans to start appreciating Obama’s contributions to the cause. On the other hand, if you are an obnoxious Democrat who despises this country and thinks Donald Trump is Adolf Hitler, you should probably hate the guy.