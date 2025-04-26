IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROPHECY:
Heh, indeed. Here’s the underlying article by the Bee:
The young man had previously had his sights set on earning a degree from a prestigious educational institution before coming to the realization that he could save a fortune by teaching himself how to hate Israel at home.
“I was all set to go to university, but I realized I could just learn all about hating Jews from people on the Internet,” Doulton said. “It’s really saved me a lot of time and let me start hating Jews faster than all my friends.”
For those who followed Candace Owens’ many zigs and zags through conspiracy theory land, the last sentence of the Bee’s article is a hoot.