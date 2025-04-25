KAROL MARKOWICZ: Quit gaslighting us — elite groupthink drove the COVID disaster.

Toward the end of President Trump’s first term, groupthink on the left had become overwhelming, as virtue-signalers policed one another to make sure no one stepped out of line.

The COVID era collided with cancel culture and created a uniquely poisonous herd mentality.

In his new book “Abundance of Caution,” David Zweig lays out how one narrative developed to enforce the liberal line on COVID policies.

On June 29, 2020, the American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement to support reopening schools in the fall. The group “strongly advocate[d] that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”

But when conservatives cheered, the AAP realized that opening schools was becoming a Republican-coded ideal — and, to its horror, Trump started citing the AAP statement to push local political officials into following its recommendation.

Just two weeks later, on July 10, the AAP issued a coded about-face: “Public health agencies must make recommendations based on evidence, not politics.”

That statement was joined by three powerful special-interest groups that don’t normally act in concert with the AAP — Weingarten’s AFT, the National Education Association, and the School Superintendents Association.