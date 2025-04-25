THE RESISTANCE IS REAL:

In the last 24 hours, rogue judges have held:

1. People who arrived in America illegally as unaccompanied minors cannot be deported even though you know they came here illegally.

2. Constitution says only legal citizens can vote but the federal government cannot require voters to prove that they are citizens.

3. Trump cannot stop funds from going to sanctuary cities that blatantly violate federal immigration laws.

4. Trump may not put federal grants and contracts on hold when schools and colleges discriminate against people based on race AKA DEI.

5. Trump must reinstate the leftist-controlled Voice of America and rehire all the employees.