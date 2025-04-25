MESSAGE SENT: DON’T WALK AWAY FROM THESE TALKS. Trump: Prepared to Attack Iran ‘Willingly’ With No Nuclear Deal. “Negotiations between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program will return Saturday to the secluded sultanate of Oman, where experts on both sides will start hammering the technical details of any possible deal.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.