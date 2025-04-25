EXCLUSIVE: ‘The Mississippi Miracle Is Real,’ Gov. Tate Reeves Says Of Soaring Educational Outcomes.

The Associated Press in 2023 referred to the state’s skyrocketing test scores for fourth graders as the “Mississippi Miracle,” explaining, “Mississippi went from being ranked the second-worst state in 2013 for fourth-grade reading to 21st in 2022.”

An updated National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) report card from 2024 shows Mississippi leading the nation in demographic-adjusted 4th- and 8th-grade scores and it went viral on social media.

The chart also caught the attention of Vice President JD Vance, who tweeted, “This is pretty incredible. Smart education reform drastically improved Mississippi’s schools.”

“It’s truly remarkable, and it’s something I’m very, very proud of, and it’s something that even Vice President Vance has started tweeting about a time or two, and so it’s been kind of interesting,” Reeves told the Caller.