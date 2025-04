“UNBELIEVABLE?” YOU KEEP USING THAT WORD…:

Unbelievable. The day after a hero judge in Romania reversed The Blob's cancellation of its elections, the higher judicial body just now stepped in and announced a disciplinary probe against him. https://t.co/VaJalTd2u1 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) April 25, 2025

Allowing the people to only choose between two government-approved candidates used to be an element of Soviet oppression, but now it’s “democracy.”