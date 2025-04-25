UPDATE NEWSPEAK DICTIONARIES ACCORDINGLY, COMRADE! Liberal Media Ditching “Food Deserts” Term For Far More Inflammatory-Sounding “Food Apartheid.”

Having worn out the use of ‘Hitler’ over the last decade, the liberal media is searching for its next sensationalist descriptor for an otherwise innocuous “injustice” deserving of unlimited taxpayer dollars.

This go-round, the media is replacing their loaded “food desert” term with “food apartheid”. Because, hey, when there isn’t a World War II or full blown civil rights style crisis on the media’s hands to all them to argue their ideologies…why not just invent one?

“The Associated Press periodically tweaks its style guide—often to make its left‑wing activism more subtle. Progressive activists do the same, inventing controversies out of thin air. Where we once spoke of “food deserts,” the Radical Left now insists on “food apartheid”—and expects us to pretend this contrived concept is happening in Seattle,” Jason Rantz of 770 KTTH argues.

Rantz points out in an article out this morning that Seattle Times columnist Naomi Ishisaka pushes the idea that racism is behind the lack of quality grocery stores in areas like south Seattle compared to whiter neighborhoods.

“While ‘food desert’ might lead people to think there’s something inevitable… ‘food apartheid’ argues that these inequities are the result of intentional choices, and can be changed,” she writes.