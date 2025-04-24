WELL … DUH: Just in case you thought raising the minimum wage to $20 for workers at fast food restaurants in California was a good idea, the evidence is in: California has lost over 22,000 such jobs in the year since the passage of AB 1228. If only California legislators who voted for it could be forced to pay for the mess they created.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.