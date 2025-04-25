KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: They Say They Want a Revolution…but They’re Wusses. “Because the fetid funk of failure has made them toxically stupid, the Dems truly believe that they are the vanguard of an anti-Trump backlash that is going to spill into the streets of this great land and carry them back to power. It would seem that they may have been literally banging their heads against a wall for this past half-year.”