I’VE SEEN THE LOCKDOWNS AND THE DAMAGE DONE: Following the junk science: How a health crisis became an educational disaster.

In An Abundance of Caution, David Zweig explains why U.S. policymakers got it so wrong, and failed to correct their mistakes, doing grave harm to children’s mental, physical and academic health.

The father of two children, Zweig saw the cost of remote schooling and isolation, and began asking questions. He published The Case for Reopening Schools in Wired in May, 2020, pointing out that the U.S. was an outlier. A year later, his kids were still out of school, he tells Greg Toppo in an interview on The 74.

Toppo asks the key question: “By May 2020, schools in The Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, and more than a dozen other nations had reopened, with evidence mounting that COVID wasn’t even a modest risk to children. At a European Union conference, researchers reported that reopening schools there brought no significant increase in infections. Why weren’t we in lockstep with Europe?”