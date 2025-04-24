JOHN O. McGINNIS: “The Road to Campus Serfdom.” “Federal control over education has grown so powerful because progressives empowered the government for their own ideological goals.” And the road to that serfdom runs through a little Christian college in southeastern Pennsylvania called Grove City College.

There have been a lot of complaints from progressives that it is unfair to cut off Harvard and Columbia from all their federal funding when their sins, if any, were isolated. Well … own it, guys. You’re the ones who made the law that way. (Typo fixed.)