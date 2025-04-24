PRECISELY:

"Don't open Pandora's box!" the WSJ editorial board exclaims, as the rest of us stare at a box that has been opened for twenty years unleashing nonstop law fare https://t.co/m0KnRsifRJ — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 24, 2025

The Democrats’ MO, going back at least to Obama, is to engineer (or at least take advantage of) a crisis. They then permanently lock in their political gains by using the courts to thwart the will of the people.

It’s easy to illegally let in 10 million “migrants” and lavish them with taxpayer money. It’s impossible to undo the damage when the courts insist that illegal government actions can only be undone if the new government submits to unprecedented court scrutiny and control.