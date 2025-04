GOOD LUCK, I JUST WANT YOU TO KNOW WE’RE ALL COUNTING ON YOU:

Do you all realize how good we have it?

-Trump is cancelling WW3, while trying to reset global trade, and get rid of income tax.

-RFK Jr. is taking chemicals out of our food and combating big pharma.

-Tulsi is releasing files and catching leakers.

-Hegseth is reinstating… pic.twitter.com/htIGbXyZCs

— Clandestine (@WarClandestine) April 23, 2025