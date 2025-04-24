HENRY GAO: China Can’t Go It Alone.

As demonstrated above, China’s options are limited, and where it does have some initiative, its deteriorating economy makes it difficult to mount an effective response to the United States. Even if China does take action, the consequences are likely to backfire. So, can any other country come to China’s rescue?

The most obvious candidate is the European Union, which has made some noises to that effect. But the European Union is also caught in a bind. While it shares China’s discontent with the United States’ aggressive tariff policies, it is not about to embrace a flood of cheap Chinese imports rejected by the United States. While the European Union is indeed negotiating a deal on electric vehicles with China, this deal is less about solidarity against the United States — as some news outlets have suggested — and more about preemptively limiting Chinese imports. In exchange for suspending trade remedy measures, Chinese exporters are agreeing to a minimum price for electric vehicles in the European Union — which hardly seems likely to further boost sales.

Recognizing this, China has made efforts to rally support from neighboring countries, as seen in Xi Jinping’s recent visits to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia. However, these countries are hardly enthusiastic partners with China either. In 2024, Vietnam exported 42 percent of what it imported from China, and Cambodia’s trade deficit with China accounted for 30 percent of its GDP. All three nations enjoy trade surpluses with the United States, making it highly unlikely they would side with China over the United States. As a result, despite China’s diplomatic push, it has failed to secure major concessions from other Asian nations, including Vietnam.

Ultimately, China likely understands its true position.