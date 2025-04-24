KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Trans Hill Is the One Dems Want to Die On, So Let’s Help Them. “What used to be a crime is now something that leftists have twisted into a civil rights issue. If you are at all outraged by a hirsute pervert exposing his genitalia in front of a little girl in the name of trans rights, you’re called a bigot. In the diseased minds of modern day Democrats, the child predator in the above scenario is viewed as a brave pioneer fighting for rights.”