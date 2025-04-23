EXCLUSIVE: Trump Executive Order Will Bar Decertifying Colleges Over DEI.

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Wednesday prohibiting higher education accreditors from participating in unlawful diversity, equity, and inclusion discrimination, five sources familiar with the directive told The Daily Signal.

Ensuring that accreditors don’t require colleges and universities to require unlawful discrimination, such as DEI policies, could protect conservative colleges like Hillsdale and Grove City, which don’t record students’ races or abide by racial admissions quotas.

The Wednesday order will ensure accreditors comply with federal anti-discrimination law like Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order prohibiting DEI practices in federal funded education. It will also create accreditation processes that reduce barriers to streamline programs; instruct accreditors to give more deference to state law; and target credential inflation, the devaluation of educational or academic credentials over time, a senior administration confirmed to The Daily Signal.