SOMETIMES, PREDICTIONS ARE EASY: Predictions for the German Economy Call for No Growth and Blaming Trump.

The forecasts are out for the moribund German economy – which suddenly and conveniently no one can remember was already in the toilet and has been circling for the past two years – and darned if they aren’t downright gloomy.

I mean, they’re coloring it as ‘down to zero’ when it was only optimistically predicted to come in at around 0.3% growth at its best anyway.

Shave and a haircut difference, but ‘nothing, no growth, nada’ is pretty dramatic when you’ve just sold your soul to the European Union for hundreds of billions of euros in debt service to be determined later.

It’s a brilliant bunch they have in charge in that country.

Who might that be?

Well, basically the same losers who got them in this pickle to begin with, only their precedence in a governing coalition has been shaken and stirred – that’s all.