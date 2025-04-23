LEAD 60 MINUTES PRODUCER QUITS AFTER TURNING SHOW INTO PROPAGANDISTIC FILTH:

The lead producer for CBS’s “60 Minutes” resigned on Tuesday, saying he no longer had sufficient independence to run the program as he wanted.

“Over the past months, it has also become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it,” Bill Owens wrote in a memo to staff obtained by Fox News Digital.

“To make independent decisions based on what was right for 60 Minutes, right for the audience. So, having defended this show- and what we stand for – from every angle, over time with everything I could, I am stepping aside so the show can move forward.”

In other words, CBS informed Owens that he could no longer produce a weekly propaganda program on the national airwaves. So, he quit.

Owens has overseen the program since 2019. Perhaps no formerly respected news program has done more to undermine its reputation since, particularly over the past nine months.